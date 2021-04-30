Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%.

Shares of ERIE traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.02. 85,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $266.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.31. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

