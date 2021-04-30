ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0286 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $778,888.72 and approximately $77,242.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,552,670 coins and its circulating supply is 27,273,336 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

