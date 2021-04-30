ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 2,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

