ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.29

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.63. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 22,820 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

