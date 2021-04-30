Essent Group (ESNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ESNT opened at $53.41 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,199 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

