Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $72.11

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.11, but opened at $74.47. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $74.47, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

