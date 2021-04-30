ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.