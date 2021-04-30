ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Trimmed by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. 1,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

