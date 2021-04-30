Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Shares of ETH traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 793,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,434. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.72 million, a PE ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.