Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.55. 2,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 336,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $714.41 million, a P/E ratio of 190.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

