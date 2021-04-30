Ethbox Price Down 9.5% This Week (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. Ethbox has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $324,862.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethbox coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethbox has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ethbox

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

