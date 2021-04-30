Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $319,857.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $319,857.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,367,300 coins and its circulating supply is 181,337,887 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

