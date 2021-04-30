Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.30 billion and $1.83 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $36.95 or 0.00063747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.17 or 0.04779198 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 400% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

