Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Trading Up 2,764.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 2,617.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 2,764.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00065728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.00764438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

