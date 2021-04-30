Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Cap Hits $4.28 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 204.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 235.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $504.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

