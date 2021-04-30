EtherGem Price Up 8.6% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $879,351.35 and approximately $4,326.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00065646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00759701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.22 or 0.07485875 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

