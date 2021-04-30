Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) 1-Day Volume Hits $592,572.00

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $592,572.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.00764298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.82 or 0.07515508 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.