ETHplode Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $76,274.07 and $23.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00065728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.00764438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00040766 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.