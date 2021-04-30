Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.65

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.65 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 6,361,609 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The stock has a market cap of £712.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.