Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVLO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,033. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $692.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.