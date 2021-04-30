Evercore ISI Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,903.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,049.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

