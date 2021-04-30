Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Lifted to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

NYSE ES traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

