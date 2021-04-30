Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

ES opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

