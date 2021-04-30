EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

EVTC stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

