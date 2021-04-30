Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.04 ($35.34).

EVK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of EVK opened at €29.30 ($34.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.87. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

