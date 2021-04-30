Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

XTC traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.74. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a market cap of C$421.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,443,807. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$100,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,949.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

