Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCOF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

