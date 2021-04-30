ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

EXLS traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. 191,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. ExlService has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $96.77.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

