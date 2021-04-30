ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.48 Million

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $20.48 million and $358,137.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00281102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.20 or 0.01074685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00695906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,997.02 or 1.00013521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,918,384 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

