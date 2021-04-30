Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 905,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.