Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

XOM stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 532,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

