Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

