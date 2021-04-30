Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 30,483,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,115,428. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

