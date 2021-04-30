Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.18 and last traded at $86.20. 2,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 157,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 103,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 27.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 47.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.