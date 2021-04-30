Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s 6th Largest Position

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.4% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $326.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

