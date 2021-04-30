Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

