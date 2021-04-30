Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 594.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.2% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 14.8% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Facebook by 28.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,029,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $303,269,000 after acquiring an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 41.3% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

