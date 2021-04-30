Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.53. The firm has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

