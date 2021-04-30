Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $67.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $67.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $65.85. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$675.67.

TSE:FFH opened at C$566.39 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$319.37 and a 52 week high of C$580.00. The firm has a market cap of C$15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$551.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$474.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

