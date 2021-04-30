Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE SFUN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Fang has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Fang at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

