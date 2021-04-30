Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches One Day Volume of $458.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 75.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $102,154.03 and $458.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00065728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.00764438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

DFS is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.