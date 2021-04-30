Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 28,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. 3,561,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,377. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.