Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $85.87

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.87, but opened at $88.01. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 4,986 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FATE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

