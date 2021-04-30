Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS FERL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Fearless Films has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Fearless Films Company Profile
