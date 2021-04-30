Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS FERL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Fearless Films has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.