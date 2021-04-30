Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Up 37.2% Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $39,791.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

