Federated Hermes, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,055. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

