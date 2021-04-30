Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stake Lessened by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,994,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,455 shares during the period. Federated Hermes makes up 38.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 5.04% of Federated Hermes worth $156,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $28.32. 25,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

