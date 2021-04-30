FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.9% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $78,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.99. 24,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.97. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

