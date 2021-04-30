FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 2.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

