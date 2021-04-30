Fei Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $51.67 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00284823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.93 or 0.01100857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.45 or 0.00710140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,322.21 or 1.00174168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

